Political Civil War

For too long have we allowed the same two political parties play tug-of-war with our future. The ability to compromise is lost, resulting in gridlock. How many congressional votes follow party lines? When did choices become so binary?
I have never been able to fully identify with a party, and as of late the views have become too extreme. Moderates barely get a voice as the press seems to choose the outrageous over the reasonable, while Americans salivate over a good fight, hoping their side delivers the strongest blow.
Finding myself in new territory, I have become a member of a new party called “The Forward Party”. Their motto is “Not left. Not right. Forward”. Imagine a debate stage with three candidates instead of two. More choices result in more diversity, which can only lead to better solutions.
If this is something that resonates, please visit ForwardParty.com/Vermont for more information. It’s time for the rest of us to have a voice - the voice of reason. Let’s end the war by breaking up the political duopoly!
