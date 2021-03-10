Political Corruption?
To the Editor:
I think that, it almost goes without saying, that the essential nature of politics is corrupt. When you break it down to the simplest terms, politicians disproportionately spend taxpayer money and/or create taxpayer debt so that they and whatever political party they identify with can receive financial support that enables them stay in power and expand their influence and control. I believe that the clearest example of this is Planned Parenthood. Democrats repeatedly vote to give public funds to this largest provider of abortion services and, in return, this organization contributes millions of dollars to Democrat politicians. Yes, I think it is just that simple.
I have heard it credibly speculated that up to 91% of the current Covid-19 Relief Bill (The so-called “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021”) has little or nothing directly related to Covid-19. It seems that it is largely an effort to pay back the cronies of the Democrat Party, further the Democrat agenda and bailout cities and states that have been financially mismanaged by Democrat leaders.
It seems to me that HR 1 (The so-called “For the People Act”) is nothing more than an attempt to codify and put in place mechanisms of election fraud. If passed, it will result in a Federal takeover of elections and make it possible for any election to be more easily stolen. I think that the Democrats and their allies in the main stream media and big tech have exaggerated and exploited the Wuhan Virus to make this institutionalization of election fraud possible. I believe this to be nothing less than a naked power grab.
I find myself repeatedly asking the question; how is it possible that the opinions on one side an issue can be repeatedly hidden from the public? I recently submitted a letter to the editor concerning the wearing of face masks to several media outlets in the state. One of the largest newspapers in my area refused to print this letter. After submitting the letter twice, I contacted the Littleton Courier (Salmon Press) and was told by their Executive Editor, Brendan Berube that “Our policy with regard to letters to the editor, Mr. Cumbee, which is no different than that of any other newspaper in the country, is that we reserve the right to refuse publication of any submission that we deem unsuitable for print, for any reason that we see fit, and we are under no obligation to explain ourselves”. Fortunately, at least two other newspapers, that have wide circulation in the area, printed my letter without hesitation. I can only conclude that these other newspapers (The Caledonian Record and the Weirs Times) have elected not to join the Enemies of Free Speech Club. I have since cancelled my subscription to the Littleton Courier.
Russell B. Cumbee
Franconia, N. H.
