Political Speech?
To the Editor:
Snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 12:25 pm
Political Speech?
To the Editor:
The Attorney General in New Hampshire has decided to charge two idiots with violations of N. H.’s civil rights laws for hanging a banner that read “Keep New Hampshire White” over a bridge. The geniuses involved are being charged with trespass and hate speech and face significant fines. Yet, I have to wonder; If they hung the same banner on their own property, say on a flag pole, there would be no trespass, but would they be vulnerable to a charge of hate speech, nonetheless? Good question.
Lynn Greenky, in her recent book ‘When Freedom Speaks’ answers this question and more. According to even the most restrictive definition, political speech is most definitely every citizen’s right. With that in mind, is flying a banner that says “Keep N. H. white” political speech or ‘hate’ speech? How about “Keep N. H. Straight”? Or “Keep N. H. Christian”? Are these political statements, or are they hate speech? Depends on your viewpoint. And you have a right to your viewpoint. When one uses the gritty ‘language of the street’, are you necessarily inciting violence with a “Keep N. H. White” banner? Or are you stating a political view that appears to be a basic platform of the Republican Party?
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.