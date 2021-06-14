Politically Correct Orthodoxy
To the Editor:
Just a quick quote from the book “1984” by George Orwell:
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
Now, that was prophetic!
Respectfully Submitted,
Todd A. Leadbeater
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
