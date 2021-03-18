“Poor Choices”?
To the Editor:
Mr Pal, you stated in your March 16 LTR that “[George] Floyd is not with us anymore because he made poor “‘Choices’.”
This is victim blaming on steroids.
Mr, Floyd was murdered because a police officer put a knee to his neck for almost 9 minutes.
I strongly recommend that you put down your pen and stop writing meaningless diatribes that benefit nobody.
You would be so much better off investing your time trying to understand and empathize with your fellow human beings. Perhaps you would then be in a position to constructively help yourself and others.
Respectfully
Gary J. Farrow
Danville, Vt.
