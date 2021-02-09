Poor GPS Routes
To the Editor:
Well. How many times does that covered bridge in Lyndon Center have to be damaged before someone (the Town of Lyndon) does something to stop this nonsense? Has it ever occurred to authorities that it just may be GPS giving poor information to a trucker?
We know it is out of town truckers doing to damage. The local drivers go around and do not use that bridge. The people who design the GPS routes know absolutely nothing about where they are sending trusting drivers. Who actually plans the routes used by the GPS planners? And what knowledge of the local areas do the GPS workers have? I could say more about the GPS planners, but I’m being nice.
Two other GPS complaints….Tractor trailers have been guided down Sand Hill in St Jay. One even made the front page of the Cal Rec, jack knifed on Rail Road Street. And I have more….The tanker drivers are guided up Pearl Street from US 5 at Kevin’s Automotive. When they try to turn into the parking lot (which is always used as a thoroughfare) behind the Mobile station on Rail Road Street, they literally tear up the side walk in order to make that turn. I have personally asked several drivers why they use a residential street as a highway. The answer is always…..”my GPS sends me this way”. Once, when I saw very huge tanker truck drive through that parking lot into the Mobil station, I went and asked the driver why he could not back into the station. He said, and this is verbatim, “Do you know how much this trailer weighs? It is full and it weighs 100,000 pounds and I can’t back it up into the station”. I also asked him if he was following a GPS route. He said yes and it guided him, as it did the others….up Pearl Street. 100,000 pounds.
I called the town and asked what is the weight limit on Pearl Street. I was not given an answer. I asked if it was 100,000 pounds plus the tractor. I really want to encourage Lyndon and St Johnsbury to make sure the people who set the GPS route are familiar and smart enough to have some regard for our bridges and our residential streets.
Thank you for reading. I appreciate your help.
Sincerely,
Susan Aiken
St Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.