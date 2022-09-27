Poor People Are Not the Problem

Why do so many of us think the economic woes of our country are due to government “handouts” to the very poor? Welfare queens; the shiftless who’d rather collect a check than work; lazy students coasting on loan forgiveness; social leaches wanting affordable healthcare; migrants coming here to get free stuff like schooling: they are all condemned as part of a carefully curated myth that the poor are sucking the middle class dry.
It’s a form of political bullying to blame those least able to fight back. Instead, consider the current scandal involving Brett Favre who sought to syphon millions of welfare money to pay for a volleyball stadium for his daughter’s posh school. Look at Peter Thiel who is planning to build a massive bunker in remote New Zealand so he can escape elsewhere when his dark money politics have trashed this country. Somehow, to demand accountability and financial integrity from the wealthy gets labeled “socialism” which is then labeled “anti-American”. The greed of the very wealthy should disgust us and activate us.
