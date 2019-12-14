Poor Seema Verma
To the Editor:
Spare a moment in your busy day to sympathize with Seema Verma. Trump’s staunchly anti-Obamacare head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has lost nearly $44,000 in jewelry on a recent three-day business trip from Indiana to San Francisco. The items stolen (no doubt by pesky liberals) included 11 pairs of earrings, five necklaces, three pendants, and, oh, a $345 moisturizer.
Verma, who has sternly warned us about the inappropriate spending of her department (on subsidized insurance for old people and poor children) and suggested that anyone receiving government subsidies for healthcare do community service, has somehow forgotten to insure her own jewels. Oh no! She has put in a request to her department for reimbursement - which is definitely not the same as a government handout - initially for $20,000, and then, after an additional assessment, for a further $24,000.
The government spends approximately $5,700 per Medicaid patient, so perhaps she was thinking that eight Medicare patients could forgo their benefits to repay her for her lost bling and make her feel OK. Now my moment for Seema Verma is over and I can turn to my stack of bills and Christmas expenses and wonder: will Santa bring me a $400 moisturizer?
