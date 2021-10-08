Poor Timing of a Story
To the Editor:
Today’s paper had a story about two French movies at the Catamount presented by Alice Wuertele. One of the films was shown last night. Poor timing. Somebody should have noticed. I would have gone if I’d known.
Newcomb Greenleaf
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
