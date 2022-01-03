Poorly Written
To the Editor:
A headline in the 12/30/21 edition of the CR read: “Accused Baby Shaker Receives $3,675 In Public Money For Defense.”
I was in a store where the paper is sold and watched as people expressed their rage upon seeing the headline. Was that your intent? To enrage readers?
Regardless of how heinous the crime, the Sixth Amendment guarantees our right to Legal Counsel.
“Accused Baby Shaker Asks For Public Defender,” would have adequately conveyed the message without inciting anger in those unfamiliar with the US Constitution.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
