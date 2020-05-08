Population Density

To the Editor:

The Covid-19 Pandemic is worldwide but there are many more cases in some areas than others.

The primary reason is population density; the number of people living in the area per square mile. New York City, the U.S. epicenter of the epidemic, consists of 468.9 square miles, has a population of 18,804,000 million, and therefore has a density of 40,102 people per square mile. This concentration of the population resulted in 171,723 testing positive for Covid-19 with 13,724 people having died. The people testing positive are .009 per cent of the population or 9.1 per thousand.

We can make a similar comparison for Chittenden County which is the Vermont “epicenter.” It has a land area of 620 square miles, and a population of 164,572 resulting in a density of 265 people per square mile. It has to date 426 people tested positive and 36 people have died. The positive tests are .003 per cent of the population or 2.5 per thousand.

