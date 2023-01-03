Populist Mythology

Your front-page article in CR 12/31/22 about the new legislative session and legislators reveals some concerning hints of how Republicans try to frame economic discussions. It seems that what we receive from GOP legislators will be more of the same. There will be misleading sound-bites about a so-called carbon tax as described by Representative Wilson of Lyndon, and repetition of the false narrative that poor and middle-income Vermonters will be “punished to satisfy and ideological agenda” from Representative Beck of St. Johnsbury. To hear it from the shrinking Republican caucus in the Montpelier Statehouse there is no cost whatsoever involved with simply disregarding climate change and letting the multi-billion-dollar fossil fuel behemoth lurch forward towards soon to arrive palm trees and deserts appearing right here in Caledonia County.
As legislators I think that you Republican men know that the practically snowless and weirdly mild Christmas to New Years’ week has resulted in only a small fraction of our usual number of often free spending holiday visitors from out of state. This will cost the state countless millions in rooms and meals tax receipts, as I’m sure that our incoming State Treasurer Mike Pieciak will be verifying to you before long. What about the trickle-down effect of lost restaurant meal purchases? How about declined sales taxes from sharply reduced lift ticket sales at our ski resorts, unsold inventories of snow machines and snow blowers, driveway plowing contractors with their equipment sitting idle, shorter and shorter icer fishing seasons and more generally the loss of character associated with the decline of Vermont winters guys?
It’s long past time for Republican legislators to join the rest of us in looking at the entire picture and accepting that there is no closing our eyes to the climate crisis and pretending that do-nothing lack of responses on the part of the state or any of us as individuals comes without a practically incalculable cost. I know it may make a tempting sound bite to to frame discussions about climate catastrophes and our role in doing our part as a class warfare issue, but ultimately no one pays a higher price than poor and moderate-income Vermonters when the economy around here chokes due to failure to pay attention and respond to what is taking place right in front of us.
