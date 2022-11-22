Post Midterm Thoughts

Believe it or not, I voted for Trump (once). However, this was before I completed my research and learned that it appears he bankrupted Trump University, a Nevada Casino and motel operation and Trump Airlines. (Don’t believe me? Google it). Previously I had been led to believe Trump was an astute businessman. Right now, it looks as if Trump is trying to bankrupt the Republican party and is doing an ok job. So much for astute.
Remember the saying that was popular in the 60’s? “America! Love it or leave it?” Well, fast-forward because it seems the Vermont Republican party leaders just got their lunch handed to them, again. Maybe it’s time that the Vermont 2020 election deniers pack up their bags and move to a state that better reflects their beliefs - Kentucky or the Dakotas maybe, or even Saudi Arabia. This will make it possible for the rest of us to work on climate issues, clean air and water, gender equality, health care and giving women total control over their uterus. Yes, please. Vermonters, if it’s too expensive to live in Vermont, and we have too many liberals and socialists, who live here? Love it or leave it. Enough said.
