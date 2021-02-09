Postpone House Bill 177
To the Editor:
My Name is Robin Pilotte, and I want to share my thoughts on HB 177 with other Dalton residents. I want to first state that I am fully aware that this bill is to stop a project that is already under-way in the town of Dalton. There is a group of people in the town, (most of them not full-time residents) that don’t like the idea of a landfill near their property on Forest Lake.
I have spent a lot of time researching the project in Dalton; I have visited the landfill in Bethlehem many times, as a customer and also as a guest. I would suggest that the members of this committee also visit this site and educate themselves on what a modern landfill is, what environmental measures are put in place, and how it is managed. I did not see all of the blowing trash, smell any odors that supposedly exist or see the birds that are said to flock around the trash any of the times I have been there. The landfill looks more like a construction site than anything else.
I have made phone calls to the transfer station managers of the local towns and to my local trash haulers. I asked if there is not a landfill in Bethlehem or Dalton what would happen. Nobody has a good answer as to the future of how long they can remain in business. The fees would escalate and the transportation costs would increase and people would not be able to afford their rates. This would make them likely go out of business. All area towns and trash haulers would need to send their loads of trash to Carberry in Berlin which would be a hardship on them receiving such a vast amount than they presently take in. The towns sending their trash further away would likely need to pass those fees onto the customer that is already in a poverty area. There is no guarantee that it will go to Carberry in Berlin located next to the Appalachian Mountain trail. They cannot take all that added trash, they are out of space soon too, and what space they do have those communities want to save for their own trash.
Let me ask this of the committee members where does the state of NH plan for our trash to go? Where are you planning a landfill in NH that would be a benefit for those communities in the North Country? From my research I have learned that both Bethlehem and Berlin will likey be closed within 2-5 years. I understand that Casella has done their research on the Dalton location for a landfill and testing is up to date.
I also want to ask the State Parks office if they have ever visited the park that closed the beach down several years ago, I believe in the 1990’s sometime. The State of NH has not maintained the area for quite some time. I believe the Town of Dalton took over mowing and minor cleanup duties. The lake closes down due to E.coli a few times each season making it unhealthy to swim.
There are plenty of people in Dalton like me who want the opportunity to make up our own minds if we want this project in our town. The town of Dalton has a temporary zoning and is up for a vote at the next Town meeting which has just this week been postponed to June. This bill takes that away from us. Many more would be speaking up too if they weren’t afraid of being harassed or bullied.
I believe you have the time to postpone this bill and do a road trip and visit all the properties involved so that you can have a firsthand knowledge on what is involved.
Robin Pilotte
Dalton, N. H.
