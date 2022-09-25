Pot & Bats

The big worry for Vt is not jobs or Covid, it’s pot harvest. If the growing season is good we’ll have a good harvest of pot to sell legally as of Oct 1. This is not my priority, but it is for many Vermonters. POT HEADS ARE JUST THAT AND NOW IT’S LEGAL!. So, hold on and watch what happens. They will be right out in the open now folks. Yikes! Remember pot is a DRUG that Makes you tired as well as out of it. Good luck with your lungs.
Is the MLB home run record 61 or 60? I say Babe Ruth holds the record at 60 and with fewer then a162 games played. No steroids or other drugs. His bat weighed a ton and was huge. The Babe is the man as far as baseball goes.
