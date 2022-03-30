Potholes

To the Editor:

My driveway to my house has the same ruts and holes as a gravel road. Simple solution was I back dragged it with my small tractor. I took off just the high spots trying not to get much dirt behind the blade, it’s not perfect but much better. A bucket loader would work just as well.

Years ago I was working a wood lot and below my landing the ruts were so bad that the car was getting stuck, I pulled it out with my skidder. I back dragged the road just taking the high spot off. This worked really well. I am wondering if that would help.

If I was a road commissioner I would take the grader and turn it straight across and back drag the road. Don’t get a lot of dirt build up back of the blade, very little works. I would also go over it just once at a time. Don’t make it perfect but make it better. Try it, it might work.

Steve Mitchell

Danville, Vt.

