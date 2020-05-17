Poverty Reaches a New Level
To the Editor:
I read in Saturdays article about the ATV riders in Newport in their 10,000 dollar ATV’s stoping to get free school lunches for their children.Those poor people in their ATV’s having to get free food.Where is this ever going to end.This is Ron Pal wishing I were that poor.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
