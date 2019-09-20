Practicing the Democratic Art of Civic Engagement
To the Editor:
This is in response to Rob Roper’s opinion “Education or Indoctrination”? where he rails against student protests. Roper writes in part:
“And lastly, what we’re witnessing here is the abandonment of an educational mission in favor of political indoctrination. It’s not just climate change. Over the past year we have seen elementary, middle and high school students encouraged by their teachers to walk out of class over gun control, racism, gender politics – anything to get out of learning (and apparently teaching) algebra.”
Roper is tag-teaming with John McClaughry’s most recent commentary on the same subject: their concern with students expressing their humanitarian instincts on those social and environmental issues directly affecting their lives (by the way, in addition to — not in lieu of — their academic studies). Two back-to-back commentaries expressing their concern about student civic engagement. This mobilization of both Roper and McClaughry seems, at first blush, to be disproportionate to the subject at hand. In truth, they are bothered by the students’ points of view on those issues because they run contrary to those of the Ethan Allen Institute.
I cannot help but believe that Roper and McClaughry feel threatened by the students’ civic actions. It is one thing for the EAI to square off against adults with opposing points of view; it’s quite another to have their vaunted institution effectively upended by adversaries one-third their age.
Get used to it.
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
