If I were in the New Hampshire legislature, I would be inclined to vote on the Pray Safe Act as was described In Saturday’s guest commentary of the Caledonian Record. I would read the fine print in the bill, of course, but people being the way they are, I would have little hope that this effort would do much to improve the situation. All this goes along with my letter to editor, From a Distance.” The problem here is that in this case there has always been jealousy of people of Jewish faith because they tend to do so well in society. They do well because of good parenting and follow what I wrote in my article “Choices”. Taking education seriously is their trait. Others that think school is a joke, just goof off, later find out they are unemployable, end up being poor. Then they see those of Jewish faith become doctors, lawyers businessmen and such, and become jealous of them.
