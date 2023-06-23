Pre-Trial Confinement
To the Editor:
Here in the United States, it is not unusual for judges to place people charged with serious, or sometimes even not-so-serious crimes in pre-trial confinement. Instead of being locked up now so as to protect the safety of the public Trump is allowed to carry on with his hateful rhetoric all he wants. This places honest Americans standing up for democracy and people all over the place at great personal risk. The sewage spewing from Trump’s mouth ignites political violence against election workers, intimidates voters, places police at risk and normalizes hatred towards Latinx, LGBTQ, Blacks, academics, etc. Currently Trump can even travel internationally if he feels like it.
Based upon the number of jurisdictions that he is facing criminal charges in and has already been or will be indicted in soon Donald John Trump deserves no better treatment than any other defendant; he must be incarcerated at once. His guilt is completely obvious on the vast majority of these charges. For one thing by any reasonable standard, it seemed that he deserved to be charged for fomenting violence among his plainclothes KKK and neo-nazi supporters that he summoned to Washington DC on January 6th, 2021 and should have been imprisoned the moment that Biden was inaugurated.
Instead, his subordinates and wannabe mini-Trumps like the imbecile GOP Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene are tirelessly at work keeping the white-hot hatred going by creating false equivalency with imaginary claims of criminality against President Biden and his family. She has even started a laughably ridiculous impeachment action in Congress based upon the false claims put forward by Trump and his fascist propaganda machine at Fox and the other disinformation stations and internet hate sites. The attitudes put forward by GOP Congressman Jim Jordan and his co-conspirators are so far removed from reality that psychiatric care on an emergency basis should be imposed upon him and other elected officials perpetuating their false narratives. Clearly their spewing is intended to discredit the FBI, the Department of Justice and other upper echelon law enforcement that actually has always leaned right wing themselves. Fortunately, they often prove to be highly skilled professionals who take understandably great pride in their work and retain a true disdain for lawlessness wherever they find it. In the event that law enforcement fails this time, very few of us indeed would enjoy living under the wreckage of what the GOP fascists are seeking to leave us with.
There is a complete lack of intellectual credibility and an immaturity in the way that Republicans in the US Senate and US House have been carrying on with their manipulative and smelly rotten baloney in support of Trump’s criminality. The big question is whether US voters will be educated enough and engaged enough to be able to see through the GOP charlatans and make informed decisions next year, or whether Trump Inc. will be permitted to once again seize control of the US and dismantle whatever is left of our once proud system of government.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, VT
(1) comment
You know so very little about this man. Believe what you will. You'd rather see Biden do all his corrupt dealings with China though wouldn't you.
