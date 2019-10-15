Predatory Construction
To the Editor:
In 2015 Blue Sky Towers and the Presbys, represented by Earl Duval, of Sugar Hill, were granted a permit by the Easton ZBA to build a 130’ cell tower near the junction of Routes 116 and 112 in Easton.
When Blue Sky Towers and the Presbys, again represented by Earl Duval, recently applied for a Special Exception to increase the height of this tower to 166’, local residents discovered that the tower had been built 220’ east of its ZBA-permitted location. In addition, the balloon test that was done by the Applicants to help the ZBA and residents assess the visibility of the tower was not flown from the proposed (and later permitted) location, but rather 220’ east, indicating that the Applicants had already decided the the proposed location did not suit their needs, perhaps because its signal was blocked by a hillock to the north.
When confronted with the incorrect siting of the tower, Mr. Duval was unwilling to provide a meaningful response, despite having several months to respond because of delays in the ZBA hearing on the extension. He also refused to provide the coordinates of the permitted tower site or the balloon test site.
The application for an extension also brought to light that the Applicants had failed to do their quarterly inspections of the tower as required by their permit. Mr. Duval’s response, when this was pointed out to him, was that his clients had no intention of doing these inspections.
Those in the construction industry know that a structure is built within inches of its permitted location. There is no excuse for Blue Sky/Duval/Presby’s siting of the tower, which now stands 220’ closer to Route 116 and the residents on the east side of Route 116. Neither incompetence nor intentional deception of the Easton ZBA, Planning Board and Selectboard are acceptable. That these actions were done by local residents makes them more egregious.
Easton has declined to notify Blue Sky/Duval/Presbys that they are in violation of their permit and begin enforcement action, because their lawyer advised they have small chance of winning a suit because the tower has been standing for three years. The wording of Easton’s building permit states that the Town “will” enforce its zoning, not that it “may” enforce it. Were the Town to sue those responsible for mis-siting the tower and win the suit, they would be required to pay the Town’s legal expenses.
Both the Town and the Applicants bear responsibility for the mis-siting. Neither the Planning Board, Selectboard nor the Building Inspector, Allan Clark, thought to make sure the tower location on the survey they were given by the Applicants was the same as that permitted by the ZBA. The Applicants did not tell the Town that they planned to move the tower location, as Easton zoning requires, but simply surveyed and built the tower where they wanted it. The Presbys also kept the property gated and posted during the construction process and for several years afterwards, preventing the mis-location from being discovered.
Easton, like many towns, made an ethical decision to hire a lawyer, at considerable expense, to represent the Town in the fight against Northern Pass, despite the general consensus that there appeared to be little chance that the SEC would deny the project. Easton should maintain its integrity and continue to fulfill its obligation to protect its residents from manipulative and dishonest corporations.
Kris Pastoriza
James Page
Lisa Page
Norm and AJ Boisvert
Easton, New Hampshire
