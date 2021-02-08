Predead Corpses
To the Editor:
In his letter “Most Vulnerable” (Feb 5) Martin Green claims that abortion is murder, because “rudimentary biological science shows that human life begins at fertilization”.
I have to disagree. Scientifically, there is no such thing as “human life” that suddenly appears out of nowhere when the sperm invades the egg. Rather there is a long gradual process of transformation and maturation.
Mr. Green believes that it is helpful to call the fetus a “preborn baby”. Maybe we should think of each other as predead corpses.
My late wife had an abortion several years before our daughter was born. It was a spontaneous abortion, aka a miscarriage. It was a sad event, now lost in the mists of time. But it was nothing like the death of a child.
If Mr. Green follows his own logic, wouldn’t the creator who designed our reproductive systems bear murderous responsibility for the untold millions of spontaneous abortions that occur worldwide?
Newcomb Greenleaf
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
