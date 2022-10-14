Prefer Scott Beck

I read with interest Scott Campbell’s ad in Thursday’s Caledonian-Record. He correctly acknowledges the current high price of carbon fuels and the increasing availability and affordability of electric transportation and heating solutions.
Of course, this is obvious to anyone, even Scott Campbell. In fact, so obvious that the Legislature for many years has increasingly incented Vermonters making the switch to electric. That’s the plan and it has been supported by the legislature and administration in a bi-partisan manner for many years.
What Scott Campbell doesn’t say in his ad is that in addition to the agreed upon plan he wants to penalize Vermonters that can’t make the switch as quickly as he wants them too. This is why he continually votes to support ideas that would penalize Vermonters, including the Clean Heat Standard, Global Warming Solutions Act, Transportation Climate Initiative, and doubling of Vermont’s Fuel Tax.
