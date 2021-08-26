Preposterous Allegations
To the Editor:
One of the tiresome tasks of managing a public policy think tank is dealing with preposterous allegations offered by ignorant people. My most determined troll Marion Mohri has just given me yet another opportunity to do that.
Ms. Mohri’s latest attack “Judge Them by the Company They Keep” (8/17/21) relies on the Ethan Allen Institute being one of 55 independent state-based free market think tanks that exchange ideas through, but are not funded by, the State Policy Network (spn.org). SPN also has 35 “national associates”, conservative and libertarian policy organizations that inform SPN members of activities of interest to some of them. One of the 35 is the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).
Ms. Mohri describes ALEC as a corporation-backed group created to influence state legislators on matters of interest to those corporations. She is quite right about that.
But EAI has no relationship at all with ALEC. In 1993 I was asked to speak (on Thomas Jefferson’s political philosophy) at an ALEC conference, but they changed their mind when a bigger name (Bill Kristol) became available. I’ve never been back (nor has Rob Roper, EAI’s president since 2013).
EAI has for all of its 28 years exposed and criticized corporate welfare schemes. That may explain why, over 28 years, to the best of my recollection , EAI has received only two contributions, of $1000 each, unsolicited, from national corporations, plus maybe $5,000 more from branches of corporations operating in Vermont, mostly sponsorships for our three anniversary dinners.
With only a few exceptions, the big corporations whose names you recognize don’t contribute to state free market think tanks, because those principled think tanks, like EAI, oppose rent-seeking corporate welfare.
“Judge them by the company they keep!”, demands Ms. Mohri. Far from “keeping their company”, in Ms. Mohri’s fantasy world description, the Ethan Allen Institute has no idea what ALEC is up to, doesn’t receive its newsletters, doesn’t attend their conferences, and hasn’t communicated with anyone there, or at the corporations that support it, for at least 27 years.
Let’s turn her test around. What company does she keep? How about making a $3700 political contribution, the maximum allowed, to support the election of a candidate who once ran on the ticket of a political party founded by militant communists driven out of the Socialist Party for promoting revolutions around the world?
That was Marion Mohri. She made her $3700 contribution to Friends of Bernie Sanders in 2015. Bernie was a 1980 Vermont candidate for presidential elector on the Socialist Workers Party ticket, whose founders were run out of the Socialist Party in 1937.
But it would be ridiculous to cite that as evidence that Ms. Mohri was “keeping company with the Socialist Workers Party”. (I don’t, and I hope she’s not.) But it’s not any more ridiculous than the absurd argument she concocts about the Ethan Allen Institute “keeping company” with ALEC in 2021.
Ms. Mohri really needs to take up a hobby she can understand, like shuffleboard or bingo.
John McClaughry
Ethan Allen Institute
Kirby, Vt
