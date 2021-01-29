Preserve the Natural Beauty

To the Editor:

Now is the time for North Country residents and visitors who treasure Forest Lake State Park in Dalton to contact New Hampshire legislators.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the New Hampshire House Environment and Agriculture Committee will hear HB 177, a measure aimed at protecting state parks. The bill establishes a 2-mile protective zone around state parks from new landfills.

Forest Lake State Park in Dalton is one of the oldest state parks in New Hampshire and has been a haven for working families who enjoy the beach and picnic in the quiet groves of oaks, birch and pine since the 1930s.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.