President Biden’s 1st. Year
To the Editor:
Is Buyer’s Remorse Setting in with Joe Biden’s Voters?
It’s been said that many who voted for Joe Biden were really voting against President Trump and I’m sure that’s correct. But now knowing the mess President Biden created on his own as Commander-in-Chief, such as on day one shutting down the Keystone Pipeline which sent chaos throughout the energy industry and drove gas prices to increase by 58%, (remember it was $1.90 per gallon on Oct. 30, 2020) along with major increases in heating oil and propane for both homeowners and businesses across New England.
It didn’t stop there, in the first few weeks Biden undid most of Trump’s Executive Orders and by doing so dismantled many of President Trump’s accomplishments and a roaring “Trump Economy.”
When Joe Biden became President our southern border was as secure as it has been in years and building of the wall was on a fast track to be completed with steel purchased and contractors locked in to completing the wall. But our new Commander-in-Chief stopped all construction and sent the message that our southern border was wide open for all illegals if they can walk across it, and nearly two million did within the first year.
We all know about COVID-19 and yes I’ve had both shots and recently received my booster and would encourage others to do the same, but I understand that decision should be a personal one. What should concern everyone is what the Biden Administration is doing; first they are trying to force everyone to get vaccinated, and if you don’t in some cases you will be fired from your job, such as a nurse, doctor, first responder or military members to name a few. However, back on the southern border where 2 million illegals are pouring through, as they enter, none of them are being checked for Covid-19 or any other diseases, which they are bringing with them.
Today, you can’t get on a plane without wearing a mask or in some states go to a restaurant without proving you have been vaccinated first, yet Biden is OK with illegals coming into the US without any testing at all and then loading them on buses or planes and shipping them into your state in the middle of night without first telling the state governors.
I remember Joe Biden taking the Presidential Oath a year ago with his hand on the Bible swearing to uphold the US Constitution and to protect the safety of all American citizens. I believe that President Biden has failed us once again.
I don’t think any American can forget the unmistakable mess President Biden created with his disastrous withdrawal of Afghanistan; 13 dead soldiers and Americans left behind, along with leaving billions of dollars worth of our military equipment for the Taliban terrorists and giving up the valuable strategic Kabul Air Base.
My guess is that many who voted for Joe Biden now see the results of his failed decisions and how they have crippled our economy along with putting our national security in jeopardy would gladly change their vote, if they could!
We need to remember, elections have consequences and the average hard-working Americans are seeing and feeling it every day and it’s going to get worse before getting better.
“The Biden Inflation” today is at a 40 year high at 7% and climbing. It impacts us with everyday expenses, when we fill up our tank to get to work, purchase groceries, pay for a delivery of heating oil or propane to heat our home, or think about purchasing a new or even a used vehicles or the increase in our rent, all due to Biden’s decisions this past year.
Former Defense Secretary Roberts Gates, who worked in the Obama administration said it best in his recent book, “Joe Biden has been wrong on every major decision in the last 4 decades.” Secretary Gates analysis is right-on and if you question that quote just look at any major decision President Biden has made in the last 12 months such as 1. cancelling the Keystone pipeline 2. cancelling building the wall on our southern border 3. allowing nearly 2 million illegals to cross the border this year 4. encouraging de-funding the Police 5. Failed Supply Chain 6. Failed withdrawal in Afghanistan 7. Worst inflation in over 40 years 8. Out of control crime 9. Misinformation and lack of leadership on the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The Progressive, Socialist agenda President Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are pushing will destroy this great nation and our children and grandchildren’s future. November 2022 elections can’t come fast enough in order to turn the direction of this Great Country back to our Founding Fathers who so wisely laid out the best path for us years ago which has stood the test of time and is the envy of all.
Tom Thomson
Tree Farm
Orford, N. H.
