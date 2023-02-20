President Grewal, Please Just Answer the Question

As Dana Gray reported in the 2/18 & 19 Weekender edition of this paper, the forum at the Lyndon campus about the proposed cuts to the libraries and sports at the VT state colleges was an impassioned gathering.
I do give those on the podium credit for starting by admitting that the way they broke the story of the proposed changes was botched. Then during the forum, a faculty member spoke about how important thought-out, clear communication is, because without it, distrust is born.
So to skip to the very end of the session, the question that I heard, that was the simplest and clearest question of the afternoon, was something like, “Are these forums just window dressing or is there a real possibility that you will change your minds?” The answer to that should have been short and to the point. Instead President Grewal answered like a politician. His answer was something like, Well we’re going to have one more forum and dah, dah, dah, dah, dah … Mr Gray’s article refers to a similar question raised during the forum “Did we change your mind?” But really the most important question was, Is this a done deal or not? And the way that Dr Grewal answered, even after the question was repeated a few times, by slipping and sliding around that question did nothing but increase my distrust of these decision makers.
