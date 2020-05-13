President Trump’s Real Fear
To the Editor:
I refer to President Trump’s messengers of prescient public opinion - “a lot of people.” A lot of people wonder why he won’t wear a PPE mask during a virus pandemic that is killing thousands. After all, he is a notorious germophobe and THE champion of social class social distancing. Even his carefully staged rallies wall him off from the very people who elected him.
I believe I know why. Wearing a PPE mask would mess up his elaborate sculpture of a comb over and he fears the viral spread of unflattering photos of an old, bald, vain man. Also, he knows that wearing a PPE mask benefits others and not oneself, so there’s nothing in it for him.
Protect the comb over or take part in measures that save lives? This executive decision is a no brainer for our President.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.