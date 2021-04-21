Presidential Properties
To the Editor:
Good day, the additional units being built on Rt 302, have received much attention recently for safety reasons. The issues at hand are the posted speed of 40 mph and the potentiality of a crosswalk there joining both sides of the road. Conversations have taken place between the select board and the state about lowering the speed limit at that location, and installing caution lights.
Let me say this!!! Caution lights WILL NOT slow drivers down much. I’m the present crossing guard for the elementary school in town AND some drivers CANNOT even slow down to 20 mph, speed limit posted in the school zone. There’re caution lights for both directions. Know what else, between Bethlehem Junction and the school zone, there ARE FIVE speed limit signs for drivers to slow down. Attention anyone, “no I’m on my phone.”
I’ve asked the State a few times to install a better lighting system. Answer was $$$$. The lights that Littleton has on Union St. are ideal, only to be told once, they’re illegal. How can something be illegal that’s protecting school children?
A lady was quoted recently that she has not seen a Bethlehem cruiser parked by Baker Brook in three years. WHAT? I certainly have. Maybe it’s just that our cruisers, from a distance just look like small SUV’s parked on the road side. I think it’s great that our cruisers cannot be seen that easily. Kudos to our police department, and they DO patrol our streets. Oh, let me mention this, in regard to driver attention and slowing down. Chief Al stations one of the cruisers in the school zone very often during my morning shift at crosswalk duty. All emergency lights are flashing, lights, because of their quality and illumination power can be seen for a distance away. Some drivers CANNOT even slow down for those!!! Have a good day people.
Bill Symonds
Retired driver ed. teacher
Bethlehem, N. H.
