Presidential Properties

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.