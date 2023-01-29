Presidential Warning

John Kennedy, Press Club 1961 said we are apposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy…. I am asking your help in the tremendous task of informing and alerting the American people.
After the 1863 National Banking Act, Lincoln said “It causes me to tremble for the safety of my country. Corporations have been enthroned, an era of corruption will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong it’s reign by working upon the prejudices of the people, until the wealth is aggregated in a few hands”.
Jefferson said “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be”.
The people in the Press Club did not alert the American People. They were and still are part of the conspiracy. Man kind is being lead down the path to becoming nothing more than technological functionaries for beings that are totally mad!
The difference between knowledge and wisdom is discernment .
“It takes more courage to tell the truth than to live a lie”
