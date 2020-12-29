Preventable Tragedy
To the Editor:
A white guy gets to rage around town, high on meth, threatening and waving guns at people on a regular basis, and nothing can be done? Give me a break. If there ever was a poster child for “red flag” laws, Mark Clermont, the maniac from Whitefield, was it.
I had a family member with similar mental health issues. He was trained in weapons and explosives, he actually had a contract job teaching these things at one point overseas. But then he started threatening people around him, he got fired from his job, and his life spiraled down. He threatened the president of the United States, various politicians and celebrities, family members including myself, and Jews. He wrote a bomb threat to a local hospital and threatened local police. No arrest was ever made, the local chief of police said “we have guns, too”. He was interviewed by the Secret Service in the Middle East and eventually his passport was taken away and he was flown back to the U.S. where his continued public threats caught the attention of the Massachusetts State Police, the NYC Terrorist squad, and the FBI who concluded my brother had a “mental health issue”.
The FBI said they know a lot of guys like my brother, who in the end drank himself to death; “he put the bottle to his head and pulled the trigger” as the song goes. But they did not allow him to have a gun. No Jewish synagogue was shot up by him, no cop was killed by him, and we buried him with a sigh of relief finally.
