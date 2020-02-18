Primary - Bloomberg??

To the Editor:

Hope everyone plans to get out and vote in the Presidential Primary on Mar 3rd.

If you are housebound or out of Town, there is still plenty of time to get an absentee ballot sent to you. Just call your Town Clerk.

I’m a conservative guy who normally votes accordingly, but this is no normal year. The mission - defeat Trump! So ask for a Dem ballot.

