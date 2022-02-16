Prioritizing Nutrition & Mental Wellness Awareness
To the Editor:
Traditional health and wellness focuses on dieting, weight loss, and nutrition restriction as a means to achieve optimal health. This method of wellness often leaves us with a negative toll on our mental, physical and emotional health-the opposite of our well-meaning intentions. The article below discusses the importance of understanding how a rigid approach to nutrition affects mental wellness and raises awareness of how a more holistic, flexible approach is preferred for long-term health benefits. Thank you for your consideration!
January was “Mental Wellness Month” and while it is great to have a month dedicated to mental wellness, it is important to focus on your mental health year-round. One thing many people don’t realize is that there is a huge correlation between nutrition and mental wellness. As a Registered Dietitian, I want to share a few insights I’ve learned over the years to expand perceptions on this matter and help folks find peace in their relationship with food and body.
While you should respect COVID guidelines, public distancing, like we’ve all done during the pandemic, increases feelings of seclusion. This contributes to elevated stress levels, especially since so many of our sought-after connections with friends, family and loved ones have been reduced. This increased isolation often leads to habits that have negative consequences for our mental health such as poor self-care and coping mechanisms like dieting for intentional weight loss to increase our sense of control.
So, while everyone should practice safe interactions, I encourage my fellow Vermonters to make mental wellness, as you define it, a deliberate personal intention in 2022. Taking practical steps to introduce a more flexible and intuitive approach to health and nutrition is one of the best ways to influence your own mental wellness.
There is emerging evidence exploring the relationship between the gut and brain connectivity, supporting the widely touted “food is medicine” concept. Consider also the fact that a hyper-focus on nutrition and diet can have a significantly detrimental impact on mental wellness.
I find that dieting and weight loss goals create undue strain on the perception of overall nutrition, especially foods we enjoy eating. This leaves us worse off after our self-imposed New Year’s resolutions fall short of expectations. What we consume attributes to the energy we use to live fulfilling lives. It also helps us achieve a happier sense of self and ultimately improve our mental wellness when taking into account our attitudes and beliefs. We need to evolve to make nutrition awareness a priority.
One thing that was important to my practice during the pandemic was increasing the availability of services we provide clients by expanding existing consulting capabilities and introducing an interactive component to complement our in-person professional offerings. For example, I’ve integrated Facebook Groups and Live presentations to supplement my own in-person business. The groups help me provide what clients deserve, one-on-one connection, and more importantly, it offers a safe place to connect with others experiencing the same challenges, creating a sense of community. These features allow me to provide real-time, high-quality outreach and education to clients and the community. And they continue to exceed expectations and allow me to connect with clients that live outside the local area all while overcoming restrictions due to COVID.
My biggest concern rolling out these online offerings was the fear of creating a watered-down experience for clients. I’m grateful that customer convenience and access far outweighed any of my preconceived concerns. Using social media has contributed greatly to the success of our counseling programs and have helped me coach clients into the benefits they enjoy today.
If not for the ability of people to connect online, overall mental wellness in our local communities would suffer absent the face-to-face groups and community meet-ups that have sustained us in pre-COVID times.
It is important to take these small steps to make meaningful changes and establish a lifestyle that is committed to strengthening our mental wellness, influencing our overall self-care and health. We deserve to feel joy and satisfaction in our lives, and a more flexible move towards how we think, and approach nutrition and mental health awareness will allow us to live healthier, happier lives.
Ashley Wentworth is a Registered Dietitian, Nutrition Therapist practicing non-diet nutrition with a focus on intuitive eating.
Ashley Wentworth, MS, RD, CD
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
