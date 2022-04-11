Private Road Bill

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 the NH House Municipal and County Government Committee (M&CG) held a live hearing in Concord regarding SB246, (Qualified Private Communities Act). This bill would make it mandatory for developers and municipalities considering building and approving future qualified private road communities of at least 4 units or more to meet one of two requirements. The developer and municipality must agree to build future private roads to municipal standards or the developer must fund a reserve account of at least 50% of the estimated cost to replace those roads at the time of completion of the project, which funds will be turned over to the homeowners (HOA) for future road maintenance and replacement. This will greatly lessen the financial burden and stress that all current and past private road residents have endured for decades.
There were about 7 persons who spoke in support of SB246 including State Senator Regina Birdsell who was the primary sponsor. Two of the supporters were Directors of the NH Private Road taxpayers Alliance (NHPVRTA), a state-wide nonprofit organization formed about 3 years ago to advocate for fairness and equity for present and future private road residents. A lobbyist for the Home Builders Association was the only opposition to SB246. The NH Municipal Association (NHMA) which represents many towns and cities in NH, took no position on the bill acknowledging that there are issues with private roads.
Anyone interested or affected by this legislation should sign-up on www.nhpvrta.com and offer to help support and educate legislators about this important legislation immediately. The M&CG Committee will be convening on Monday, April 18, 2022 in Executive Session in Concord to discuss and vote on SB246. If passed it will go to the full House of Representatives for a vote before it can be sent to the Governor. The NHPVRTA has over 500 supporters signed up representing over 100 cities and towns throughout NH but there are thousands more who have yet to lend their vocal support.
