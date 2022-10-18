Pro-Choice & Anti-Article 22

It is possible to be pro-choice and anti-Article 22. How? This is how I did it. First, I self-monitored to ensure that I was keeping an open, curious mind. Then, I put on my thinking cap, in particular, my lawyerly thinking cap. Whether you love or hate lawyers, or never consider them at all, it is sometimes very helpful, indeed crucial, to be able to think like them. I am not a lawyer, but it seems to me that figuring out how to vote on Article 22 is one of those times where I need to think like one. Why? Because we are poised to potentially amend our state’s Constitution. This is a BIG DEAL. As such, we need to be extra careful about exactly what this amendment says. Think like a lawyer. Look at the specific words involved and how they fit together. What does each word exactly say and what do they all add up to? They may not add up, in a court of law, to what you and I as non-lawyers assume that they say or would like them to say because those words will be interpreted within rigorous, legal standards of meaning. This is critical to acknowledge because once these words are in Vermont’s Constitution, they will be there for a long time and if we wanted to take them out again, it would be very difficult to do.
There are some problematically vague words in Article 22. The first one which stops me in my tracks is “individual’s”. That is REALLY vague! It doesn’t say anything about gender or age. It doesn’t say “woman’s”, which means that it could potentially mean “man’s”. Oh. That opens up a lot of possibilities for problems down the road which would need to be figured out in our court system. For instance, what if a woman wants to end a pregnancy and the father wants the pregnancy to continue? Or vice-versa? Why would you place something so problematic in Vermont’s Constitution, something which is guaranteed to necessitate interpretation in the courts? Wouldn’t you want to make the words as specific as possible, the meaning as clear as possible?
The second sticky wicket for me is the equally vague “personal reproductive autonomy”. That is a big net and can catch a lot of issues in it besides abortion. What exactly is meant by “reproductive autonomy”? Especially, when it is dovetailed with the vague word, “individual’s”?
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.