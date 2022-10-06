Probate Judge Race
To the Editor:
Updated: October 7, 2022 @ 11:32 am
To the Editor:
After receiving my ballot for the November midterms, I began the voting process. When I came to the race for Probate Judge in the Caledonia County Probate Division, I read the name, William W. Cobb. As a Caledonian-Record reader, bells went off. Hadn’t I read something unfavorable about this candidate? In May 2022, the Professional Responsibility Board (PRB) found that William Cobb (D), Caledonia County’s probate judge, committed five acts of misconduct and suspended Cobb from practicing law for 15 months. In June 2022, the Judicial Conduct Board (JCB) concluded that the PRB’s decision provided sufficient evidence to show that Cobb poses a substantial threat of harm to the public or the administration of justice. As a result, the Judicial Conduct Board temporarily suspended William Cobb from his role as a probate judge, without loss of compensation, “pending final determination of any proceeding under [the Rules of Supreme Court for Disciplinary Control of Judges.].” The panel said he “evidenced little remorse” on Cobb’s part.
Cobb continues to collect his probate judge salary but cannot serve as a Probate Judge. So, Cobb is compensated with taxpayer dollars but not working.
Cobb’s opponent in this race is Independent Annette Lorraine of Peacham, a Montpelier attorney with an unsullied 35 years of legal experience. I was fortunate to have the pleasure of meeting Ms. Lorraine at a local Foliage Event. Please consider voting for Annette Lorraine for Probate Judge.
Kathleen Monroe
West Barnet, Vt.
