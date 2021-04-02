Problems With ‘Reproductive Liberty’ Proposal
To the Editor:
I am concerned that Proposal 5 is vaguely and ambiguously phrased. Laws need to be clear and not subject to arbitrary or unintended interpretation. Although the initial push was to create a constitutional guarantee for a right to abortion, the language was specifically crafted in such a way that the intent is obscured, perhaps deliberately by some legislators.
Before going any farther, realize that the proposal would add the following text to the state’s Constitution:
“Article 22: [ Personal reproductive liberty]
“That the people are guaranteed the liberty and dignity to determine their own life’s course. The right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty protected by the liberty protected by this Constitution and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
What is “reproductive autonomy”? It can easily be construed to mean far more than simply abortion. In fact, Senator Ginny Lyons has even testified to that fact before the House Human Services Committee on April 9, 2019 in response to Rep. Carl Rosenquist’s question about why the word “abortion” is not even in Prop. 5; Rep. Rosenquist suggested that it might seem misleading. Sen. Lyons stated that the intention is much broader than just abortion, and that it would be up to the Supreme Court to decide what might be covered.
Testimony from the Attorney General’s Office indicated that the term “abortion” should be added under the Purpose section of the text. Legislative Council Brynn Hare concurred.
The ambiguity is even acknowledged by a public information officer from Planned Parenthood, Paige Feeser when she asserted that Proposal 5 “will open up a range of different questions for legislators for years to come.” (July 30, 2020).
When asked what would be considered a “compelling State interest”
In light of those assertions, measure is not worthy of approval. What, if any, new healthcare costs could be foisted upon future legislatures and taxpayers? Could procedures and practices that are not even known now, perhaps little more than experimental (and very costly), be forced on us in the name of “reproductive freedom”? Clearly, the answer is “yes.”
It is also clear that the Legislature failed in its responsibility to legislate in this case. Instead, legislators opted to kick the can down the road for others to pick up pick-up and figure out at a later date.
Was the 2018-2019 Biennium guilty of legislative laziness? Or malpractice? Was it intentionally “misleading”, as Rep. Rosenquist seemed to wonder? Or was it even legislative “cowardice in the line of duty?” Frankly, I do not know; and it does not matter. But I do care that the mistake is not repeated.
Accordingly, I encourage senators to vote “NO” when this measure comes before the Senate on Friday, April 9. I encourage representatives to do the same if the proposal reaches the floor in the House.
Pete Gummere
St Johnsbury, Vt.
