Prof. Charles D. Hazen
To the Editor:
The late Columbia University history professor, Dr. Charles Downer Hazen (1868-1941), was born locally in Barnet; graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in the Class of 1885; from Dartmouth College in 1889; and from Johns Hopkins University, with a Ph.D. degree (specializing in modern European history), in 1893. Hazen’s seminal academic work remains Europe Since 1815 (New York: H. Holt & Co., 1910).
Hazen’s teaching career included posts at Smith College; Johns Hopkins University; the University of Strasbourg, France; and, finally, from 1916-1937, Columbia University.
His obituary in The Baltimore Sun read, in part: “Dr. Charles Downer Hazen, 73, retired professor of modern European history at Columbia University and one of the world’s leading authorities in his subject, died today [Thur. Sept. 18, 1941]. France, in whose history he specialized, appointed him a chevalier of the Legion of Honor [in 1922].” (The Baltimore Sun, Fri. Sept. 19, 1941, at p. 11, “Dr. C.D. Hazen, Former Hopkins Teacher, Dies”).
Hazen’s father, Lucius D. Hazen, was the longtime postmaster in St. Johnsbury. Professor Hazen and his wife Sara (both interred at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury) were regular summer vacationers in St. J. at the family home on Main Street.
Christopher E. Ryan
Los Angeles, California
