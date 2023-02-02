Profound Unease
To the Editor:
I am pleased that Charles Wilson, our new representative in Montpelier, let us know on January 23 what were his first impressions and what he was thinking. It gives me a chance to express my profound unease with some of his thoughts.
He writes of the need for priorities and then proclaims “the obsession with carbon emission reductions does not make sense in Vermont.” Nothing could be further from the truth. The vast majority of climate scientists warn us that we have only a narrow window of time in which to avert the catastrophic effects if we allow global temperatures to rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial revolution levels. We are already at 1.2 Celsius.
Wilson’s reasoning is questionable at so many levels. First, he opposes the technology needed for wind and sun energy, for reasons that are either highly questionable or irrelevant. He claims without evidence that solar panels and wind turbines have a short life cycle, are made of materials that are not recyclable, and are mined by slaves and children. All things wear out eventually, as do we. When wind turbines first came to Sheffield, we were assured that much of the material in the towers was renewable. In a morally ambiguous world, the U.S., through its trade agreements and practices tries to minimize that margin of materials that are mined and manufactured inhumanly. If we carried Wilson’s reasoning to its broadest conclusion, we would have to refrain from buying automobiles, appliances, and numerous other products that are made from a large variety of components from around the world.
Second, he claims that green technologies destroy forests and ecosystems. Surely that is irrelevant thinking in light of the climate crisis and our need for clean energy. All facilities require some space. Oil wells, refineries, and coal mines also take a toll on the environment. If Wilson is implying that the grass and trees on potential energy sites would capture more carbon that that which would be replaced by the clean energy produced on those sites, he is certainly mistaken.
Third, Wilson opposes a system of EV charging stations, when many Vermonters struggle economically. Clearly, this is false “either-or” thinking. Here again, we must be realistic in light of the climate crisis. President Biden’s current goal is that by the end of this decade, the manufacture of fossil fuel burning cars must largely cease. This goal is forced upon us by the window of time already cited above. Further, many Vermonters are eager to buy electric vehicles when they become affordable. As Vermont has tackled the challenge of internet access, it can also do so for a moderate system of EV chargers.
Finally, there is a disturbing tone in Wilson’s article which isolates Vermont and Vermonters from the realities of the wider world. When it comes to climate change, Vermont must think globally. What is necessary to meet that challenge globally is also necessary for Vermont. We can’t save the world, but we must take responsibility for our share of it. When we do that, we are a model, an inspiration to other states, and the rest of the world.
Ken Vos
Sheffield, Vt.
