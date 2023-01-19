Property Assessments for Damaged Buildings
To the Editor:
Recently, I read an article in the NH Union Leader on Dec. 14, 2022 written by reporter Mark Haywood. The title of Mark’s article is what caught my eye “Hotels seek tax breaks over Covid restrictions”, the sub-title was “Parties to suit ask state Supreme Court to decide whether the pandemic qualifies as a national disaster under state law”.
As I read the article I realized that the nine Hotels were at the NH Supreme Court stating that the Hotels should not be forced to pay local property taxes because Gov. Sununu basically shut them down during Covid-19 pandemic, which they called a Natural Disaster”.
At this point I realized they were using RSA 76:21 “Prorated Assessments for Damaged Buildings” which was Senate Bill-382 that was approved and signed into law on June 7, 2012, and became effective on April 1, 2013.
So as Paul Harvey used to say, “Let me tell you the rest of the story”. In early July of 2010 our son was about to move into his new home he had built from lumber he cut off his property, unfortunately it caught on fire, and burned to the ground, which you can imagine was devastating to him and the family. Thankfully no one was hurt, but it was a gut wrenching as well as heart breaking experience that I wouldn’t want anyone to go through.
After three weeks, I suggested to our son to meet with the Orford Selectboard and ask them for a property tax abatement which he attempted to do. They said no and suggested he file an abatement with the NH Board of Tax and Land Appeals. I told him back then it may take up to a year and a half just to get a hearing. He did not go forward and ended up paying full property taxes on a burned out cellar hole for the next nine months.
At this point I went to work and drafted language for a Senate Bill that became SB 382 I asked my State Senator Jeanie Forrester if she would sponsor my bill and she did. As a public member of the NH Assessing Standards Board (ASB) I asked them to review the language, which they did and made positive changes to the bill.
I was pleased that the ASB voted to support this bill, with their help and Senator Forrester’s leadership and hard work SB 382 became law.
This of course did not help in our son’s situation but from the very beginning my involvement in SB 382 was to help some family in the future whose home or building was destroyed by fire or a natural disaster such as a hurricane, tornado, flooding etc.
Today, if this happened to someone in your family and your taxable building is damaged due to unintended fire or a natural disaster to the extent that it renders the building not able to be used for its intended use, all you need to do is pick up a form titled “Taxpayers RSA 76:21 Proration Application to Municipality” from the Selectboard or Assessing officials at your Town Office. I hope you never have to request this form, but if you do the law is in place to help you and your family.
For me and I believe everyone who worked on and supported Senate Bill 382, the intent was very clear and it was not for Hotels renting rooms during the Covid-19 Pandemic. During the testimony on Senate Bill 382, I do not recall any Lobbyist for the Hotels or Hotel owners who were testifying in favor of SB 382.
Tom Thomson
Orford, NH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.