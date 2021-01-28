Prophet or Comic
To the Editor:
In 63 my family began to spend summers on Willoughby Lake and I would ride horses at a farm owned by Wally Hunt. Each ride included a running conversation. One was about the differences I observed between the area and New Jersey where I lived. Most of what I noticed was what wasn’t in Vermont. His explanation was the government was creating a preserve of everything north of Bradford and Pinkham Notch. He laughed at his joke. If we don’t soon better wifi and electric grid he may be more of a prophet than a comic.
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
