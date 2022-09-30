Greetings to you, fellow readers, the community of Caledonia and hopefully Vermont at large. I’m writing today regarding Proposal 5. I would like to draw attention to the wording of Article 22 proposed for amendment of the Vermont Constitution.
“Article 22. (Personal reproductive liberty) That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means. (Bold and italicized for attention and emphasis).
On the face, the first half of this statement is very acceptable. It upholds the individual’s right to self-determination. I can accept this both personally as a citizen of a libertarian bent, and as a professional, I’m a registered nurse. My job is to provide education on health topics and support clients in their choices, no matter what I personally think. What bothers me about Proposal 5, and should bother everyone else who is a resident of this state is the final qualification. The writers have left the government a loophole that could very easily be exploited to usurp anyone’s rights specifically addressed in Article 22. The above-bolded section is inappropriate at best, and smacks of some of the worse eras of world history and United States history at worst.
Everyone should be appalled at the qualification of personal rights, no matter the orientation, gender or body type. The government should have exactly ZERO say in what we do to or with our bodies so long as we do not infringe upon the rights of others. Please, everyone consider carefully the precedent this would set before casting your ballot in the upcoming election.
