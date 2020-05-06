Proposal 5 Must be Defeated

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we should not forget about the sixty million children who have been killed from abortion in the United States since 1973. Sixty million. Can we adequately comprehend such a staggering number? Perhaps you’re thinking, “Well, they aren’t really human, so we’re not really killing them.” Then I must ask the question: “What are they?” Merely “terminated pregnancies,” “products of conception,” or blobs of tissue?
Remember that under the Nazi regime in the 1940’s, terminology was also used to relegate Jewish persons to other than human status. This made it easy to justify the utter disregard for their human rights, creating an industry of death in which six million were murdered.
Historically, constitutional amendments have been ratified to elevate the status and recognize the rights of those who had previously been denied them. The thirteenth and fourteenth amendments were ratified to recognize the rights of African-Americans when slavery was abolished in the United States. When the nineteenth amendment was ratified, it was to correct injustice and guarantee women their right to vote.
