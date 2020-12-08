Proposed Cell Tower
To the Editor:
I am writing about the proposed AT&T cell tower on Buffalo Mountain in Hardwick. I am shocked at the sneaky way that AT&T has dealt with our town regarding the regulatory process, stringing everyone along with the unresolved issue of town approval for the town-owned trail, meanwhile filing the petition with the Public Utility Commission that started the 180-day clock ticking for approval. Once the town realized there was a pending deadline, the Select Board placed the topic for discussion in a meeting calling for an extension with the PUC, which was recently granted. Also, the Planning Commission called an emergency meeting to review the town plan and bylaws, both of which have specific language about protecting the scenic beauty of Hardwick, naming Buffalo Mountain as a scenic resource. The steep slope on which the tower is proposed requires a large expansion of the road, filling wetlands, and blasting granite, making this a major consideration.
This last-minute scramble, unsurprisingly, occurred because AT&T has filed its petition without having all the necessary approvals in place. It is my understanding that, typically, a telecom company would file a petition with the PUC after it had obtained permission from all the landowners, the electric department, the town’s permission for the use of the trail, and a complete plan for electric infrastructure expansion. They would have followed the town’s bylaws stating that a balloon test should be announced publicly well in advance and with a bright colored balloon. Instead, only a few people in Hardwick were informed in advance of the August 2019 balloon test. Their greyish balloon was barely visible from the photos taken by AT&T. Their vantage points missed many of the views that people would have from various places in the town. Sneaky again. Fortunately, the town has requested this test be repeated with a brightly colored balloon.
The balloon test is rescheduled for Saturday December 12th from 9-1 (snow date Dec 13th), keep an eye out, and take pictures.
