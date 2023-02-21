Proposed Flood Regulations
To the Editor:
How do the rights of the property owner upstream weigh against the rights of the property owner downstream? Can the right to develop one’s land be balanced with the right of neighboring properties to be safe from adverse effects created by that development?
I would like to thank the members of the Wheelock Planning Commission for the excellent work they did on the proposed flood mitigation regulations that are being put before voters for adoption as Article 18 on the Town Meeting Warning. The regulations proposed provide benefits for both the community as a whole and the individual properties owners in the impacted area.
The adoption of the proposed flood regulations would result in the town of Wheelock being eligible for a list of benefits. The town would be eligible to apply for FEMA grants to assess risks and undertake mitigation projects. The existing watersheds along Route 122 and Route 16 would have some protection, the risk of damage from flooding could be reduced, and increased awareness could help us be better prepared when the next flooding event occurs.
There are about 14 properties currently identified as being impacted by the proposed flood regulations in Wheelock. With the passage of minimal flood regulation, the town of Wheelock would be eligible to apply for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. Property owners would be able to purchase flood insurance at greatly reduced cost. The regulations don’t prohibit all development. Methods of construction that minimize the risk of flood damage and construction materials that are resistant to damage from flooding are required for those 14 properties. An owner may be required to anchor a new structure to prevent it from floating away but that would depend on the elevation of the site above stream bed or flood level.
If the voters approve the proposed flood regulations, will paperwork, procedures and permits result along with the need for a knowledgeable administrator? Yes, but - The procedures mirror that of a land use regulation program over 90 Wheelock property owners already successfully participate in – the Current Use Program.
A complete copy of the proposed regulations is available at the Town Clerk’s Office during regular business hours. A public hearing is being held March 1 at 6:00pm at the Town Hall. Again, many thanks to the three Planning Commission members who did all the work to bring the voters of Wheelock this opportunity.
Yours,
Carol Rossi
Wheelock, Vt.
