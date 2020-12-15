Proposed Landfill in Dalton
To the Editor:
I am getting fed up with the Dalton planning board and select board. It’s hard to go to meetings of the boards. It’s even hard to use zoom or the phone whatever to try to figure out what they are up to. There is almost no info on the town web site about the planning board plan to do zoning, only a copy of the new zoning from November that no one has had time to understand and only has like 2 comments. I know that there has been a lot of comments and lawyer letters and other things having to do with zoning and I think everyone else should be able to see it before we vote on anything to do with zoning or anything else. The planning board said they will put everything up on the website, well where is it?
I will say what I said at the planning board meeting last week let’s be honest the whole zoning thing is about Casella. The zoning will hurt people in town and businesses and anyone that wants to build anything. I am for the Casella project and want the town to stop acting like it’s not real and that the zoning is not about stopping Casella. Let’s learn more about the landfill and be honest. The project will be turn dalton from rags to riches, I have hauled into multiple landills in N.H. and Casella’s facility in Bethlehem is by far the cleanest and most organized facility I have been to.
Brian Fuller
