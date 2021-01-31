Proposed Water Tower
To the Editor:
We’d like to make some comments on Newport City’s plan of the proposed water tower.
We believe that there’s a cost-effective option to spending millions on a water tower. The Village remains willing to provide that part of the City with up to 100,000 gallons of additional water daily (with adequate pressure to handle any of the development that the City may seek to make there). The infrastructure is all in place. The City would merely have to make connections at a relative low cost.
The City does pay rent to the Village for the water we supply to the City’s hydrants just like the Town pays us rent for the Town’s hydrants. The water used to flush the hydrants is not metered, thus the rent fee is to help cover that cost. But what folks should also know is that if the City had a big fire, we’d provide the water needed to douse it, for free. Free. There is a by-pass valve in the meter vault that would open for a huge amount of water to go through when needed and it would not go through the meter.
