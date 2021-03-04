Protect Littleton
To the Editor:
Littleton is too vulnerable, too dependent on the tourist industry and too important to all of us to allow another commercial landfill to be built in the North Country.
We here in Littleton benefit greatly from the Littleton Industrial Park, started by a few determined citizens who know that clean, light industry would provide good local jobs, increased property taxes, and great opportunities for this town. And it has. But there is a huge difference here and the difference is CLEAN.
A nearby landfill just upstream from our town is not clean industry and will NOT be good for our community! At some time in the future it will be clear that by standing by and simply allowing this kind of development is a really big mistake.
Vote YES on Article 42 to protect our town!
Patricia Kellogg
Littleton, N. H.
