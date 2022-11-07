Protect Vermont From Eugenics
To The Editor:
To The Editor:
“Article 22. [Personal reproductive liberty] That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
Do note that it is an INDIVIDUAL’S reproductive autonomy that is being protected, not just female’s or male’s, but EVERYONE”S reproductive autonomy. Article 22 is to ensure that EUGENICS with its forced sterilizations does not rear its ugly head, again, in Vermont. Instances of Native Americans being sterilized against their will were known even into the 1970s. Vermonters among them.
My Republican, Obstetrician/Gynecologist grandmother, Dr. Marie Bepko, fought long and hard for the reproductive rights of women, and fought forced sterilizations. She dearly loved babies and mothers. She was also aware first hand of all the situations of all her many patients, and all that can go wrong. Women and their doctors are the only ones qualified to make decisions about a woman’s and her fetus(es) health care, not politicians. Forcing women and other fetuses to die by being forced to give birth, is another form of genocide. It kills off more women, and it targets poor and minority women who are less likely to be able to travel to get abortions.
Vote “”YES” for Article 22 and protect Vermont from Eugenics. Keep Big Government out of our health care decisions.
Jael Luomala
Barnet, VT
