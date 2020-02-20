Protect Vulnerable Adults
To the Editor:
I was pleased to read in last week’s Union Leader that Governor Sununu, Senator Jeb Bradley and advocates for seniors and the disabled are working to design legislation to create a protective order for vulnerable adults. These could be for individuals with dementia or a developmental disability.
State action to protect our seniors from financial exploitation, neglect or abuse is very overdue. State laws do a great job of protecting seniors from phone scams or fake charities. My mother was a victim of such a fraud and law enforcement had the tools to act quickly. However, what happens when the perpetrator is a house cleaner or family member? New Hampshire needs Senate Bill 677 to close a gap in protecting vulnerable adults by prohibiting those who are exploiting a vulnerable adult from contacting or interacting them.
Unfortunately, a fringe Second Amendment group called the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition is opposing the legislation. They have even sent out mail attacking my State Senator, David Starr, for supporting it. Their arguments border on conspiracy theories that the legislation will take their gun. The words gun or firearms do not appear anywhere in the bill and this is different from a domestic violence protective order. No one is losing his or her gun with this bill. The Firearms Coalition owes Senator Starr an apology.
